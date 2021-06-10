Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 6,526 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,592,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.