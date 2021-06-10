Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 868.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 1.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,763. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.76. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.