Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 13,485 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 258,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,311. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

