Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

