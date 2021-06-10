Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $19.52 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 4.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 85,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,644,129. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

