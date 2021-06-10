Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,481 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,810,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $15,640,024.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,166,022.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,684,581 shares of company stock valued at $172,196,432. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. 607,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,070,414. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.