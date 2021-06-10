Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,223 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

CHWY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -344.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

