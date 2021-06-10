Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

