Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 3,588 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.96.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

