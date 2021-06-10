Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.21. 12,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.