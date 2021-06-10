Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Up 4.7%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.25. 1,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

The stock has a market cap of $875.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,268. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

