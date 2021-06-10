Grid+ (GRID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.49 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $58,789.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00842080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.42 or 0.08401619 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

