Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.73 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $27.73 million and $4.10 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,044.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.39 or 0.06687258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00460238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $587.79 or 0.01630744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00156579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.22 or 0.00699758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00451294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00364306 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 75,464,340 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

