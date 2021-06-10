Growth DeFi (GRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,223.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $7,223.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.18 or 0.00027759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.90 or 0.00850143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.01 or 0.08504110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,567 coins and its circulating supply is 339,992 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

