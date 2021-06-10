Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $27,962.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00853570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.48 or 0.08498749 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,847,692,274,150 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

