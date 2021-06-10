Grumpy Finance One Day Volume Reaches $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00848261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.37 or 0.08494613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

