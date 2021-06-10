Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.55.
PAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.