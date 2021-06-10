Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.55.

PAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

