Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Up 4.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 21,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 703,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

