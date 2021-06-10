Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $26.89

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $25.07. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.