GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.46. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 96,545 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOTU shares. Nomura raised GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

