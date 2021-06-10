Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.77. Approximately 18,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,016,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.27. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 124.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,952,000 after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

