Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.99

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 39563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative return on equity of 93.72% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

