GXChain Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $50.60 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,306,080 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.