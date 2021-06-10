GYEN (GYEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $370,648.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $370,648.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00185183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00199720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01328694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.80 or 1.00085886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,247,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

