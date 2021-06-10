Hacken Token (HAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $38.31 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00186045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00201498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.02 or 0.01296384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,749.93 or 0.99873610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,273,109 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

