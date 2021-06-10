Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.70. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 176,807 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

