Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.47. 24,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,248,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

