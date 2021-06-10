Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) versus Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inpex has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harbour Energy and Inpex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inpex 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbour Energy and Inpex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.69 $164.30 million N/A N/A Inpex $7.27 billion 1.50 -$1.05 billion N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inpex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Inpex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Inpex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Inpex -14.46% 2.53% 1.67%

About Harbour Energy

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 2,974 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 6,012 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

