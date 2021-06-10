HARD Protocol (HARD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $348.87 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 93.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $79.36 million and approximately $348.87 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00192377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00201177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.92 or 0.01288715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,689.87 or 1.00833175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.