Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $420.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.49), with a volume of 83672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.29).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.51. The company has a market cap of £135.71 million and a PE ratio of 130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.