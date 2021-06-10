Harmony Market Capitalization Hits $831.38 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $831.38 million and approximately $42.98 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00109561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00063820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00849953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,065,365,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,194,423,048 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

