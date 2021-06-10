Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Reaches $167.60 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $167.60 million and $1.20 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $11.71 or 0.00031941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,676.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.93 or 0.06734383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.42 or 0.01642534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00451038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00159316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.48 or 0.00715672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00455564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00370851 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,306,534 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.