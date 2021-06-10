Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1,985.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,003 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after purchasing an additional 424,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE HE opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.