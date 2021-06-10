HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 2.7% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,480 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $209.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,557. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

