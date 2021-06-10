Head to Head Analysis: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) vs. Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Westlake Chemical Partners and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.96%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 6.46% 6.87% 4.65% Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

Risk and Volatility

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Alto Ingredients’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $966.67 million 0.98 $66.17 million $1.88 14.33 Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.51 -$15.12 million $0.08 78.88

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Westlake Chemical Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

