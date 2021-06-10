Head to Head Analysis: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Group and United Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 United Airlines 5 6 8 0 2.16

Frontier Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.89%. United Airlines has a consensus target price of $55.89, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than United Airlines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and United Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Airlines $15.36 billion 1.21 -$7.07 billion ($27.57) -2.08

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and United Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A United Airlines -63.43% -141.48% -15.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of United Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Group beats United Airlines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

