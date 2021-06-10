Head-To-Head Analysis: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) versus Its Peers

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors -7.72% -2.19% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors 426 1427 1561 52 2.36

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.60%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 6.74%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion $517.96 million 9.06 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -44.70

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 87 vessels. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

