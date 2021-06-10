Head-To-Head Comparison: Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) vs. WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 93.36% 8.29% 3.97%

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.23 $31.68 million $1.17 13.40

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 3 0 2.40

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 11.99%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

