Head-To-Head Contrast: Lordstown Motors (RIDE) versus Its Peers

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lordstown Motors to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 4 4 1 0 1.67 Lordstown Motors Competitors 917 2284 2602 147 2.33

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus target price of $14.78, indicating a potential upside of 39.41%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.46% -37.35% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ competitors have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -10.19 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 36.76

Lordstown Motors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lordstown Motors competitors beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.