Head-To-Head Contrast: urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) vs. Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) and Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for urban-gro and Lawson Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score urban-gro 0 0 0 0 N/A Lawson Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lawson Products has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Lawson Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than urban-gro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares urban-gro and Lawson Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio urban-gro $25.84 million 4.09 -$5.07 million N/A N/A Lawson Products $351.59 million 1.54 $15.11 million $1.62 36.79

Lawson Products has higher revenue and earnings than urban-gro.

Profitability

This table compares urban-gro and Lawson Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets urban-gro N/A N/A N/A Lawson Products 1.70% 8.32% 4.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of urban-gro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Lawson Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Lawson Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lawson Products beats urban-gro on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc. operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms. It also offers an integrated suite of cultivation equipment systems and crop management products, which include environmental controls, fertigation and irrigation distribution, water treatment and wastewater reclamation systems, and purpose-built heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment systems; commercial horticulture lighting solutions; rolling and automated container benching systems; specialty fans; and microbial mitigation and odor reduction systems. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It serves customers operating in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries. The company sells its products through sales representatives, as well as directly from its Website. Lawson Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

