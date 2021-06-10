HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $36.79

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.79, but opened at $37.90. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 643 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

