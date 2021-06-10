HeartBout (HB) Market Cap Reaches $177,606.82

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $177,606.82 and $3.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.00844109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00089323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.28 or 0.08498247 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

