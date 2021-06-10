Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky Sells 11,150 Shares

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,339,785. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 922.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 965,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,230,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 34,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

