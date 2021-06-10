Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $196.31 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00038655 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00239318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035576 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,696,128 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

