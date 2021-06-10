HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 28.3% Higher This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003824 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $484.42 million and $135,760.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008541 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003754 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00033132 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00051509 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00044620 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

