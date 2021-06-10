Hegic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $975,072.00 (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Hegic has a market cap of $61.12 million and approximately $975,072.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00847750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.51 or 0.08503659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

