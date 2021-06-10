HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $17.94 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

