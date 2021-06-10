HEIDI (HDI) Market Capitalization Tops $847.18

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One HEIDI coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $847.18 and $51.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars.

