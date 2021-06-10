Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $208,596.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $305.47 million and approximately $208,596.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00012001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00458425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

