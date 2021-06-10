HempCoin Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $3,382.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,125.47 or 0.99893048 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00035158 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009757 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00070960 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009314 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002723 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000125 BTC.
HempCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “
